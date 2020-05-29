Grand jury ignores felony charges against man accused of recording ‘We don’t give a f*** about coronavirus’ video

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A grand jury has ignored the inciting violence felony charges against a man who was accused of recording 'We don't give a f*** about coronavirus video.
On Friday, a grand jury chose to ignore the felony charges against Rashaan Davis.
Cincinnati Police and Gov. Mike DeWine responded to the video that has been surfacing on Facebook and YouTube.
Videos of a crowd surfaced all over social media Saturday, April, 11, showing large groups flouting social distancing rules, including some standing on cars and dancing to music.
"This is how we do it in my city, man," Davis is accused of saying in one of the videos. "We don't give a f*** about this coronavirus."
"In the video, (Davis) narrates a video of himself and others openly defying the order, causing even greater risk of contamination during this national health crisis," Lt. David Schofield wrote in the court record.
Davis has already had another charge dropped-a misdemeanor charge of a violation of Gov. Mike DeWine's "Stay-at-home" order.
Defense attorney Clyde Bennett countered in court: "The defendant didn't do anything but record activity in his neighborhood."
That is when the city's attorney told the judge they would drop the charge against Davis and instead focus on the felony charge of inciting violence.
Court records showed 22 people in Hamilton County had been charged in connection with violating Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order.
Many people charged with violating the stay-at-home order were being investigated by police and charged with unrelated crimes.
Mayor John Cranley said Deters decided to drop the misdemeanor charge in concert with City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething.
