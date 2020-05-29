ISP: Murder suspect arrested after man shot, killed

AURORA, Ind. (FOX19) - A 64-year-old man is now in police custody after authorities say he allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old.
Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at an address on Indiana Avenue in Aurora, according to the Indiana State Police and Aurora Police Department.
Detectives determined sometime before 10 p.m., Robert Marksberry, 64-years-old, arrived at 803 Indiana Avenue and became involved in an altercation with Nicholas Woodruff, 19-years-old.
State police say Marksberry grabbed a gun and allegedly shot Woodruff who later died from his injuries after being transported to High Point Health in Lawrenceburg.
Marksberry left the scene in a vehicle but was found later at a residence near Bennington.
The 64-year-old Marksberry was arrested and taken to Dearborn County Jail where he is being held pending the filing of formal charges.
Detectives say that the investigation is still ongoing.
