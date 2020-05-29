Mother, daughter displaced in Butler County fire

HAMILTON (FOX19) - A mother and her daughter are displaced in a Butler County house fire, Hamilton fire officials said.
Flames broke out in the 3100 block of Griesmer Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Friday, dispatchers tell us.
The mother told fire crews she was doing laundry when she heard the dog barking upstairs, fire officials said.
She went to let the dog in from the rear of the home and saw that it was on fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.