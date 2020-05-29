Pleasant, dry and cool weather for the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It has been a wet month with only seven of 29 days dry as of Friday. We are more than a month above normal for rainfall too. We will end the month with dry and cool weather which will provide a great opportunity to get outside! Temperatures will actually be below normal (57/77) all weekend with lows in the 50s Saturday and Sunday morning. The highs Saturday and Sunday will be near 70.
Monday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s. The warmer weather arrives Tuesday with rain Wednesday. Showers and storms will continue until the end of the week.
