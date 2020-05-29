Police ID 23-year-old man killed in Mt. Airy shooting

MT. AIRY (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in Mt. Airy Thursday night.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of Hawaiian Terrace at 7:15 p.m.
First responders located a shooting victim and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives identified the victim early Friday as Martin Haley Jr., 23.
Further details were not released as they continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
