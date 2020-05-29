Police investigate shootings in OTR, East Price Hill

OVER-THE-RHINE (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating two separate overnight shootings in Over-the-Rhine and East Price Hill.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Chateau Drive about 7:30 p.m.
Few details were released, but one person did go to a hospital, police said.
Then, about 11 p.m., officers said they responded to reports of a large crowd of people blocking Walnut and Liberty streets.
They found two shell casings, and a shooting victim turned up at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.
The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.
