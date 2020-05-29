Police investigate shootings in OTR, East Price Hill

Police investigate shootings in OTR, East Price Hill
FOX19 NOW/file
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | May 29, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 7:42 AM

OVER-THE-RHINE (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating two separate overnight shootings in Over-the-Rhine and East Price Hill.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Chateau Drive about 7:30 p.m.

Few details were released, but one person did go to a hospital, police said.

Then, about 11 p.m., officers said they responded to reports of a large crowd of people blocking Walnut and Liberty streets.

They found two shell casings, and a shooting victim turned up at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.