Police: Man hit by Amtrak train in Hamilton purposely ran in front of it

Police: Man hit by Amtrak train in Hamilton purposely ran in front of it
The Butler County Coroner's Office responded when a man was fatally struck by a train in Hamilton early Friday. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | May 29, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 4:04 PM

HAMILTON (FOX19) - A man struck by an Amtrak train in Hamilton early Friday died in an apparent suicide, according to Hamilton police.

“It appears he ran in front of the train on purpose and the train couldn’t stop in time,” said Officer Richard Burkhardt, police spokesman.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at Zimmerman and Allen avenues around 4 a.m.

His name is not being released while authorities attempt to notify his next of kin, Burkhardt said.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.