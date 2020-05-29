Protesters in Louisville call for prosecution of LMPD officers

Several hundred protesters have converged on downtown Louisville as backlash from the death of Breonna Taylor gains national attention. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | May 28, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 12:16 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several hundred protesters have converged on downtown Louisville as backlash from the death of Breonna Taylor gains national attention.

People have been gathered for several hours near the Jefferson County Courthouse, and were seen by WAVE 3 News crews chanting, “No justice, no peace, prosecute police!” and “Breonna, Breonna, Breonna!”

LMPD officers have blocked off streets in the area, leading to the protest.

Taylor was shot dead in her apartment during a narcotics raid on March 13. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he fired once at the officers as they were breaking through the door of her apartment, not knowing they were officers. Taylor was struck and killed in her hallway.

