Rain will end giving way to wonderful weekend weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain is moving through the Tri-State for the first part of the evening hours. That rain and occasional stormy weather will end by 7pm giving way to a dry and comfortable evening. Some of the heavier showers and storms have brought a half inch of rain to spots while others have seen very little.
Tonight temperatures will fall to the low 50s. Saturday will be dry and sunny. High 72. Sunday is similar but even cooler! Monday is the coolest morning with temperatures in the mid 40s!
We will stay dry through Wednesday morning before a cold front brings rain and storm chances by the middle of the week. Rain will begin to taper off Friday. Before the rain arrives, Wednesday will be warm with a high of 86. It will be muggy too so find somewhere to cool off and stay comfortable!
