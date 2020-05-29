Roughly 2,000 people could be evicted including women, children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -As many as 2,000 evictions could be coming through the courthouse in Hamilton County.
Councilman Greg Landsman is concerned about what could happen.
"And we are trying to delay that at least for non-payment related issues," Councilman Greg Landsman said.
Landsman said the pandemic put a lot of people in a bad spot.
He says he understands the pain people have been going through, especially in light of the well-documented issues with the unemployment system.
"We are not getting checks out to people, so paying for rent has become a huge problem for thousands and thousands of people, most of whom are parents who have kids, so we are talking about evicting children."
To stop the thought of that - he, along with city leaders, are looking forward to an announcement from Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Drehuas.
He said she is expected to unveil 5 million dollars from the Federal Cares act, which should help people during this pandemic with rent.
He tells Fox19 NOW the money will be distributed through their partners. Those agencies include
- The Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati
- St. Vincent DePaul Society
- Community Action Agency
He said the list could grow.
“I think it’s incumbent on us to do the hard work to get to those families and help them cover rent for a couple of months so they can stay in their homes,” the councilman said.
We did call Hamilton County courthouse to see when the eviction process is expected to start.
A spokesperson said, "There's been no official announcement or court order about when evictions are going to resume."
Landsman said 2000 people are in the cue could be the tip of the iceberg, which is why he is working with magistrates and judges to hold off until the federal dollars come in.
A provision in the CARES act allows a six-month stay on evictions and foreclosures if the person is receiving federal funding from places like the Veteran Affairs, Housing, and Urban Development, or Section 8.
However, they couldn’t have been behind on payments before February.
