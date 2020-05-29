SB I-75 down to single lane for emergency road work

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect lengthy delays on southbound Interstate 75 in Cincinnati this afternoon.
Only the left lane is open at the Norwood Lateral while state road crews remove a truss damaged in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer overnight.
All right lanes will remain closed until further notice while crews remove the signs, and then a full highway closure is expected around 2 p.m. when they dismantle the truss , according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Lanes will reopen after the work is complet, ODOT said in a news release, but they did not say how long it might take.
In the meantime, detour onto southbound I-71 and take Fort Washington Way west to return to southbound I-75.
Or, stay on southbound I-71 and merge onto southbound I-471 in northern Kentucky. From there, take westbound I-275 to return to southbound I-75.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
