Sharonville police investigate fatal bicycle crash
May 29, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 11:22 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Sharonville police are investigating a fatal bicycle crash that happened Thursday.

Officers say the crash happened around 4 p.m. near the 3700 block of Creek Road.

Andrew Wong, 56, of West Chester was riding a bike westbound on the road when he crashed into a guardrail and then a telephone pole, police said.

Officers say Wong was transported to Bethesda North Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe that this is a single-vehicle crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147.

