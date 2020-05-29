Sharonville police investigate fatal bicycle crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Sharonville police are investigating a fatal bicycle crash that happened Thursday.
Officers say the crash happened around 4 p.m. near the 3700 block of Creek Road.
Andrew Wong, 56, of West Chester was riding a bike westbound on the road when he crashed into a guardrail and then a telephone pole, police said.
Officers say Wong was transported to Bethesda North Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police believe that this is a single-vehicle crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.