Strong to severe storms possible Friday: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with a chance for strong to severe storms with heavy downpours.
The storms are expected between noon to 6 p.m. as a cold front moves into the Ohio Valley, snapping our streak of warm and humid weather, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Rainfall totals will be less than one inch with most areas seeing less than half an inch but the ground is still very wet from rain earlier this week, he says.
Flooding also could develop.
Our high temperature Friday will be in the mid-70s early on and then it will fall this afternoon, Marzullo says.
The rain will end in time for a late dinner outside and then we will remain dry for the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be cooler with overnight lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the upper 60s, according to Marzullo. That’s well below the normal high for this time of year of 77 degrees.
Our next chance for rain will be the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.