Strong to severe storms possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to move through parts of the Tri-State including southeastern Indiana and Clermont County, but none are severe at this time.
There’s a slight chance for strong to severe storms with heavy downpours anytime before 5 p.m., says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Rainfall totals will be less than one inch with most areas seeing less than half an inch, he says, but the ground is still wet from rain earlier this week.
Flooding also could develop.
A cold front will come through the Ohio Valley that will snap our recent streak of warm and humid weather.
The high temperature Friday will be in the mid-70s early on and then it will fall this afternoon, Marzullo says.
The rain will end in time for a late dinner outside and then we will remain dry for the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be cooler with overnight lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the upper 60s, according to Marzullo. That’s well below the normal high for this time of year of 77 degrees.
Our next chance for rain will be the middle of next week.
Stay weather aware by downloading our free FOX19 NOW Weather App.
You can your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go.
Our First Alert app also can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.