Summerfair 2020 goes virtual

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Over the last 52 years, artists from all over the country have participated in Summerfair.
This year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19, but there are still several ways to enjoy activities and help support local artists.
Event organizers have put together a drive-thru merchandise event at Coney Island.
The community will have a chance to celebrate by purchasing items that many consider collectibles, such as a 2020 Summerfair posters, tote bags, poster note cards as well as commemorative tiles and mugs from Rookwood Pottery.
The event is going on Friday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will be on-site to help, so you don’t even have to leave your car. They are also asking people to use credit cards instead of cash if possible.
If you’re looking to bring out your own creativity, you can participate in a coloring contest.
All you have to do is download, print and decorate a black and white coloring page of the 2020 summer fair poster which can be found on their website.
The deadline is May 31 and you can either mail it in or drop it off this weekend during the drive-through event.
The winner will receive two tickets to next year’s event as well as merchandise.
Items purchased this weekend will support Summerfair Cincinnati, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting artists and art organizations through scholarships, awards and exhibitions.
“We will give close to $80,000 or more dollars for this year even though we’re not having the fair,” says Executive Director Jayne Utter. “So this is helping our patrons get what they want our merchandise as well as being able to support our mission.”
You can also get a look at all the artists and their work on the Summerfair website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.