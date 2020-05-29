UC students develop interactive dashboard to help track COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Titled COVID-19 Watcher, two University of Cincinnati students have developed an interactive dashboard that is now being utilized to track the spread of the pandemic.
Benjamin Wissel, a student at UC College of Medicine’s Medical Scientist Training Program and Pieter-Jan Van Camp, MD, a doctoral student in the Biomedical Informatics Graduate program have worked throughout the spring to develop this dashboard.
COVID-19 Watcher displays data from 188 metropolitan areas in the country; some important features include a ranking of the worst affected areas and auto-generating plots that show temporal changes in testing capacity, cases, and deaths.
“People are connected, and viruses spread through city infrastructures,” says Wissel. “Our app is especially relevant in places like Cincinnati, whose metro area is split between three different states. The public benefits from additional sources that can provide up-to-date COVID-19 data for the country, state, county, and city level.”
Wissel and Van Camp recently published their research in the Journal of American Medical Informatics Association. Their dashboard has also been listed on the Centers of Disease and Prevention Control website and has been added to the New York Times dashboard.
“The New York Times has been tracking COVID-19 since January, and they released their data to the public in late March of this year,” says Wissel. “Our app pulls in their data, merges it with sources from the U.S. Census Bureau to map cases for each county to metropolitan areas, and then visualizes the data.”
Individuals can use the dashboard to compare the data in their city with others across the country.
“Outbreaks started at different times in different cities, so it is insightful to compare the progression of the virus spreading in your city compared to other cities who started before you," Wissel said. "It is very hard to think of things in terms of exponential growth, but seeing case numbers from a city that is, for example, five days ahead of you can give you an idea of where your city might be in five days.”
The dashboard can also be interactive, “I think one of the dashboard’s more interesting features is the option to adjust the data by the size of the population per capita. This way, you can compare the outbreak in different regions, regardless of high or low population, on a relative scale,” Van Camp said.
Other co-authors on research include Michal Kouril, Ph.D., UC assistant professor of pediatrics and Cincinnati Children’s researcher; Chad Weis, senior systems analyst at Cincinnati Children’s; Tracy Glauser, MD, UC professor of pediatrics and associate director of the Cincinnati Children’s Research Foundation; Peter White, PhD, adjunct professor of biomedical informatics at UC; Isaac Kohane, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics Harvard Medical School; and Judith Dexheimer, PhD, UC associate professor of pediatrics and Cincinnati Children’s researcher.
