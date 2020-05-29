WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to speak on George Floyd protests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Gov. Mike DeWine will be addressing the public Friday on the protests that occurred in Columbus.
Protests occurred Thursday night and Friday morning outside the Ohio Statehouse and downtown Columbus.
Here are what some local politicians are saying about the protests:
The Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police says:
The Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police would like to express our sympathy to the family of Mr. George Floyd.
The power to seize someone or to use force on someone if needed is the greatest authority that we have as law enforcement personnel. We must be very responsible with that power and cannot abuse it. Law officers are trained to treat all individuals, whether they are a compliant suspect, or defendant with dignity and in accordance with the law. When there is a use of force incident it is the responsibility of police leaders to hold officers accountable when use-of-force incidents are not aligned with an agency policy or appropriate to the given circumstances. We commend Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradonda for his swift and decisive action in this disturbing event.
No single incident should define an agency or the profession. Most officers perform their duties with professionalism and integrity every day, however, one bad action can influence the public’s perception of all of us. Law enforcement officers need to continue to work hard to build the trust of the communities they serve. Throughout all of this we will continue to hold ourselves to a higher standard and strive to exceed the expectations of our communities we serve.
