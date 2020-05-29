WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to speak on George Floyd protests

The power to seize someone or to use force on someone if needed is the greatest authority that we have as law enforcement personnel. We must be very responsible with that power and cannot abuse it. Law officers are trained to treat all individuals, whether they are a compliant suspect, or defendant with dignity and in accordance with the law. When there is a use of force incident it is the responsibility of police leaders to hold officers accountable when use-of-force incidents are not aligned with an agency policy or appropriate to the given circumstances. We commend Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradonda for his swift and decisive action in this disturbing event.