Health commissioner discusses breakdown of complaints in Hamilton Co.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman shared a breakdown of complaints received across the county and Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Nick Crossley discussed the total distribution of PPE to essential workers in the county.
There are 2,555 confirmed cases in the county.
“As of this morning, 135 of our neighbors have succumbed to this terrible virus. We must never forget that behind these numbers are real people – with family, friends, co-workers," Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.
Kesterman described the types of complaints coming into Hamilton County Public Health.
Many have been social distancing complaints.
“As we reopen, please remember to keep sick at home. If you do not feel well or have a temperature, stay home from work and errands,” he said.
Driehaus said about $20 million in federal funds will increase access to COVID-19 testing in Hamilton County.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced that outdoor visitation will be allowed beginning June 8 at assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for those with disabilities.
The changes do not yet apply to nursing homes.
“Our decision to move forward with outdoor visitation is the culmination of several things including the impact on the quality of life a prolonged loss of connection can have on an individual, requests from families and residents and consultation w/ advocates/providers,” DeWine said.
Because each facility is different, each may determine how to best implement outdoor visitations however, at a minimum, all facilities must develop a policy that includes:
- Screening for temperatures and symptom-reporting for visitors
- Scheduled hours and time limits for visits
- Proper social distancing measures
- Face coverings
- Resident, family, and friend education about the risks of the spread of COVID-19
