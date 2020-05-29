WATCH LIVE: Protest Downtown over George Floyd’s death

Dozens of people are rallying through downtown Cincinnati over George Floyd's death (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Brian Planalp | May 29, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 6:48 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of protesters are rallying right now in downtown Cincinnati over George Floyd’s death.

Some are holding signs with messages such as “No Justice No Peace” and “Disarm the Police."

The crowd is chanting “Black Lives Matter," “No Justice, No Peace" and “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”

WATCH LIVE: Protesters outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. Warning: Explicit language.

The peace kicked off about 6 p.m. and has been peaceful so far.

It’s not clear who organized the rally or when.

The Facebook group “Outraged and Organized” is planning one outside the courthouse at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to its page.

