WATCH LIVE: Protest Downtown over George Floyd’s death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of protesters are rallying right now in downtown Cincinnati over George Floyd’s death.
Some are holding signs with messages such as “No Justice No Peace” and “Disarm the Police."
The crowd is chanting “Black Lives Matter," “No Justice, No Peace" and “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”
The peace kicked off about 6 p.m. and has been peaceful so far.
It’s not clear who organized the rally or when.
The Facebook group “Outraged and Organized” is planning one outside the courthouse at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to its page.
