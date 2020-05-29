Woman, 2 children hospitalized in Butler County crash

MILLVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman and a child were flown to separate hospitals and a third patient was rushed to one by ambulance after a single-vehicle crash in Butler County early Friday, dispatchers say.
Butler County deputies said they responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a tree in the 2600 block Millville Road near Morman Road in the village of Millville at 1:36 a.m.
They immediately summoned for two medical helicopters and at least one ambulance, dispatchers said.
Details on the injuries and what led up to the crash were not immediately released.
Rescue crews cleared the scene just before 4 a.m.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.