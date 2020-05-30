City Gear damaged after protests occurred in OTR Friday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Several business were damaged after a protest that turned violent occurred in Over-the-Rhine Cincinnati Friday night.
At City Gear, people used trash cans to get inside and grab anything they could.
“We’re better than this, that’s how I look at this," City Gear Store Manager, Lamar Mills said. "This is not how we handle stuff, it hurts because in the end you’re hurting us.”
Several other business were ransacked overnight. Mills says in the end, the protesters were only hurting their own community.
“Who is the person you see in the store everyday, who is the person that helps you all out everyday, who is the person that is in here with you alls kids. That’s how I feel,” Mills said.
Mills says he understands the frustrations, but that it should not be directed at the police.
“What if your dad is a cop, now you feel like when my dad goes out here I got to be worried on top of already being worried. Like it’s not fair,” Mills said.
Store owners around town are boarding up their stores because they are not certain for what might happen when the sun goes down Saturday night.
