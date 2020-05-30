Fatal crash closes NB I-71 in Warren County

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 71 is expected to be shut down for several hours early Saturday due to a fatal crash, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The multi-vehicle accident was reported about 11:30 p.m. Friday between the exits to Kings Mills Road and Ohio 48 in South Lebanon, dispatchers said.
One person was killed, and at least two other people were hurt and taken to hospitals, they said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
All traffic is being detoured off the highway onto Kings Mills Road in Mason.
From there, deputies suggest motorists head east to Columbia Road, turn left and continue east to Ohio 48 to return to the highway.
