Indiana Governor releases statement regarding Friday protests

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement Saturday regarding protests that occurred in Indiana Friday.
The statement reads:
“Hoosiers have long been people who find solutions to the challenges we face, whether it be in response to a pandemic or to an injustice like the world witnessed so tragically inflicted upon Mr. George Floyd in Minnesota.
“As I stated yesterday, injuring the innocent in response to an injustice is counterproductive. I’ve asked the Indiana State Police to fully support and make resources available to local communities across our state to ensure our citizens and their property remain safe.
“In the days ahead, peaceful assembly and clear voices will be important if we are to make progress. Violence and vandalism will set us back in our shared desire to resolve differences. Let us again, each of us, be part of the solution.”
