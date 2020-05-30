Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 693 new cases, 13 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Saturday on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Indiana is now reporting 693 new positive cases in the state Saturday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 34,211.
The ISDH has also reported 13 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,958.
So far, 256,395 total tests have been reported to the ISDH as of Saturday.
As of Monday, there have been 4,086 cases within long-term care facilities in the state of Indiana, with 876 total deaths reported in those facilities.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.