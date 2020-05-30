Injustice, fear, need for change: protesters explain importance of protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ongoing injustices, fear and the hope for change. These were just a small number of the reasons protesters in Cincinnati say they joined in on Saturday’s marches.
“Adequate change for me I believe looks the same way that it would look like, on a day-to-day basis, for a regular white person," explained Briana Harper during the protests. "You get to go to the stores every single day without having to look over your shoulder to see if somebody is worried about you stealing.”
For the manager of a business in Over-the-Rhine (OTR), she believes the protests are vital to stand up against injustices.
"It’s important to stand up for what we believe in. Standing up for what we believe in and we believe in the injustices that have been happening,” said Tessa Clark.
Another protester on Saturday says people that look like him should not have to be terrified when they get pulled over.
“The people that look like me are terrified just to be pulled over," said Tylin Freeman. "This is a good way to generate the energy, but what we need for real change needs to happen at the polls.”
Mayor Cranley has activated a curfew for Saturday starting at 10 p.m. for the downtown, OTR, the West End and The Banks areas.
Throughout hours of protests on Saturday, only two people were arrested.
According to Lt. Steve Saunders, one of the women arrested spit in the face of an officer before trying to steal his CPD bike.
