Low humidity and sunshine continues the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a sunny and comfortable Saturday afternoon into the low 70′s we will wait for a clear and dry evening on tap.
Saturday night will be cool into the upper 40′s with plenty of sunshine on the way Sunday and Monday with highs near 70 degrees. This cooler and less humid air mass remains until Wednesday, when temperatures return into the mid 80′s.
We stay dry until our next week, with our next chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.