PHOTOS: Protest leaves path of damage through Over-the-Rhine
Over-the-Rhine businesses suffered broken windows and some looting in Friday night's protest. (Source: WXIX)
By Brian Planalp | May 30, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 8:14 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Glass litters the sidewalks of Over-the-Rhine the morning after Friday’s protest over George Floyd’s death.

The protest began peacefully but turned violent around 11 p.m., after which protesters began breaking the windows of storefronts in the neighborhood, mostly those belonging to retail businesses.

Police responded in riot gear with what appeared to be smoke bombs and flash grenades. Loud, sometimes physical confrontations were commonplace through 2 a.m.

