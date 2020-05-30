Sunshine and comfortable for your Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Overnight into Sunday morning expect cool air into the upper 40′s with plenty of sunshine on the way Sunday and Monday with highs near 70 degrees. This cooler and less humid air mass remains until Wednesday, when temperatures return into the mid 80′s.
We stay dry until our next week, with our next chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Overall the trend will be back to hot and humid air as we get into the first week of June.
