Mayor Cranley sets downtown, OTR curfew after Friday’s protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for Saturday and Sunday in downtown and in Over-the-Rhine as protests are expected to continue.
According to Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, this curfew extends to the West End, The Banks and the entire downtown business area.
A protest in Cincinnati over George Floyd’s death that began peacefully Friday night ended in shattered windows, looting and 11 arrests in Over-the-Rhine and downtown.
From about 11:30 p.m. Friday till around 3 a.m. Saturday, the mayor says a “small group of people” initiated violent behavior, breaking windows and damaging businesses.
Restaurants and boutiques were left with their window shattered Saturday morning, a heartbreaking result for some residents who began the night supportive of the protesters’ aims.
With protests continuing on Saturday, Chief Isaac says the department will be on 12-hour shifts.
Mayor Cranley says he is hopeful they do will not have to extend this curfew past Sunday.
