Gov. DeWine calls National Guard to service

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio National Guard has been called to service “to help protect the citizens,” Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Saturday.
Gov. Mike DeWine advised George Floyd protesters in Ohio Friday that they should protest peacefully.
"What happened to George Floyd is tragic," Gov. DeWine said. "To watch the video of his life being taken away, second-by-second is horrific."
Gov. DeWine says he understands the violent protests, said Gov. DeWine.
“Protests expressing outrage are not only understandable, but they are also appropriate. We want Ohioans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Gov. DeWine said.
"We must not allow hate to prevail over love," Gov. DeWine said.
Gov. DeWine stated that when protests turn violent, lives are at stake.
