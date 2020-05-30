WATCH LIVE: People protest at Washington Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Saturday is the second-day people took to the streets of downtown Cincinnati to protest over George Floyd's death.
A peaceful protest started Friday, but then turned violent.
Later, the sight of police in riot gear amid Vine Street's murals, restaurants, and boutiques provided an uncanny juxtaposition, recalling the neighborhood's 2001 riots as well as its redevelopment in the years since.
Many of those same restaurants and boutiques were left with their window shattered Saturday morning, a heartbreaking result for some local residents who began the night supportive of the protesters' aims.
At last, around 1 a.m., the protest seemed to break up, but bands of protesters continued to taunt and goad police officers, and general unrest persisted.
Helicopters began circling the neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m.
CPD issued the following statement to media outlets at 1:30 a.m.:
"Please understand we are dealing with several groups engaging in violent behavior in the downtown & OTR neighborhoods. Please advise your audiences that they should avoid this area as we attempt to stabilize these disturbances. If people do not have a legitimate reason to be in this area, they should disperse. Thank you for communicating this to your viewers.
"As many of your reporters have reported from the field tonight there have been numerous buildings and businesses that have sustained property damage and likely theft of merchandise. Our primary effort right now is to stabilize this area and seek cooperation and calm from the groups engaging in violent and turbulent behavior. We will provide more details as this evolves related to property damage, thefts and any arrests that may have occurred. Please encourage your audiences and your reporters to use caution in this area. Stress that we are encouraging protesters to do so peacefully."
