Bullet hits Cincinnati police officer’s helmet as protests continue into third day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A bullet struck a Cincinnati police officer’s helmet as protests over George Floyd’s death spanned into a third day early Sunday, police said.
The officer was not hurt when 4-5 gunshots rang out at McMillan Street and Ohio Avenue as he helped other officers and a SWAT team clear a large disorderly crowd just before 12:30 a.m., authorities said.
It was not immediately clear who fired the bullet or if was intended to hit the officer. The incident remains under investigation, police said.
Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco urged calm in a tweet early Sunday.
Initially, Cincinnati police said an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s helmet was struck, but we continued to hear it was a city officer and asked them to clarify. Minutes later, they corrected it.
Police were in the area of McMilland Street and Ohio Avenue as they followed and tried to disperse the crowd of protesters who ultimately threw several trash cans into the street and started fires, including one that blazed for several minutes in the middle of the road.
During the confrontation, protesters hurled bottles and rocks at police, authorities said.
Some business windows were smashed and at least two Cincinnati police vehicles were damaged near the University of Cincinnati.
City officials imposed a curfew Downtown and in Over-the-Rhine and the West End at 10 p.m Saturday., but a large crowd of protesters walked up Vine Street into the Clifton and Corryville area near UC.
At the height of the unrest there, an estimated 200 people were seen walking on McMillan Street and other areas near UC, authorities tell FOX19 NOW.
Several arrests were made Saturday and early Sunday, city and police officials said.
“We have had over 30 arrests and we will continue to arrest citizens as they continue to break the law,” Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman tells FOX19 NOW.
The same curfew will be in effect Sunday night.
This is not the first time a Cincinnati police officer has literally dodged a bullet during civil unrest.
At the height of Cincinnati’s riots in April 2001, someone in the crowd fired a bullet that struck the gun belt of Cincinnati Police Specialist Andrew Nogueira and deflected into his bullet proof vest, police said at the time.
He had some bruising from it, but was otherwise physically unhurt.
Police never found the shooter.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.
