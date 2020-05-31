Bullet hits state trooper’s helmet as Cincinnati protests continue into third day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A bullet struck an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s helmet as Cincinnati protests over George Floyd’s death spanned into a third day early Sunday, police said.
The trooper was not hurt when 4-5 gunshots rang out at McMillan Street and Ohio Avenue as he assisted Cincinnati police officers and a SWAT team clear a large crowd from the street just before 12:30 a.m., authorities said.
Protesters threw several trash cans into the street and started fires, including one that blazed for several minutes in the middle of the road.
Some business windows were broken, and at least two Cincinnati police vehicles were damaged near the University of Cincinnati.
City officials imposed a curfew Downtown and in Over-the-Rhine and the West End at 10 p.m Saturday., but a large crowd of protesters walked up Vine Street into the Clifton and Corryville area near the University of Cincinnati.
At the height of the unrest there, an estimated 200 people were seen walking on McMillan Street and other areas near UC, authorities tell FOX19 NOW.
Several arrests were made Saturday and early Sunday, city and police officials said.
“We have had over 30 arrests and we will continue to arrest citizens as they continue to break the law,” Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman tells FOX19 NOW.
The same curfew will be in effect Sunday night.
At the height of Cincinnati’s riots in April 2001, someone in the crowd fired a bullet that struck the gun belt of Cincinnati Police Specialist Andrew Nogueira and deflected into his bullet proof vest. He had some bruising from it, but was otherwise not hurt.
Police never found the shooter.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.