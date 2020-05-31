CPD Sgt. warns Sunday protesters: ‘We are not your punching bag’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The shifts are long and the work is grueling for Cincinnati police officers as they continue working to contain the violence of some protesters Sunday.
Protests began Friday evening peacefully, but turned violent after a window was shattered at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Saturday’s protests also began peacefully, but tensions flared outside Police District 1 headquarters in the West End, and police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.
Working 12-hour shifts and facing difficult physical and emotional challenges, police should be running on an empty tank, says FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils, but instead they’re responding with “energy” and “ability.”
“It’s remarkable,” Hils said, adding he himself is exhausted Sunday after running from “fire to fire” Saturday.
"They stood on the lines and had to face the fear of potential bad guys in these crowds,” Hils said. “That’s the thing, a crowd of mostly peaceful demonstrators can have one, two or a handful of bad guys that can usually become a huge threat for you. So it’s a hard thing to deal with.”
That’s the same line of thinking protesters around the country have pursued criticizing police officers -- and by extension entire police departments -- they see as unfairly targeting African Americans.
Hils says the criticism doesn’t hold locally.
“We are the good guys,” Hils said “We are not that rotten apple.”
Hils continued: "We are not your punching bag. We are not to be spit upon, and we sure as heck are not to be assaulted or shot at.
"We are here to help you. We are not here to hurt you. We are here to protect your First Amendment right, but there’s a line you cross, and when you cross that line you become a criminal, not a protester, and that’s the stand that our police officers are going to take.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.