Curfew doesn’t stop all Cincinnati protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More destructive protests broke out in Cincinnati overnight despite a 10 p.m. curfew Saturday Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the West End where businesses were vandalized during unrest over George Floyd’s death the day before.
Some protesters stayed out past 2 a.m. Sunday, long after police cleared them from the front of Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters in the West End before the curfew even began.
A large group walked up Vine Street to McMillan Street and Ohio Avenue near the University of Cincinnati in the Clifton/Corryville area.
By early Sunday, police said their officers and a SWAT team had to break up a large group at the intersection.
Gunshots were heard, an officer’s helmet was struck by a bullet, trash cans were thrown into the streets, fires were set, business windows were smashed and at least two police vehicles were damaged.
The night began with officers walking through the streets in riot gear to break up the protests.
Police unloaded tear gas and flash-bang grenades to break up protesters outside District 1 headquarters and at McMilland Street and Ohio Avenue.
At the start of the protest outside District 1, officers lined up in front of the doors in their plain uniforms and helmets.
Separated by barricades, protesters linked their arms together chanting “Black lives matter.”
The emotions of protesters changed though once more police walked out wearing riot gear.
Things also turned tense around 5 p.m. when police said they had to break up a “large disorderly crowd” near Race and 12th streets.
That’s when two women were arrested, including one who spit in an officer’s face and another who tried stealing a police bike, said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.
Imani Brazile, 22, was arrested on a charge of failure to disperse and harassment by bodily fluid, Lt. Saunders said.
Brandolynn Wilson, 20, was charged with failure to disperse and theft.
Protests started out peaceful but turned violent late Friday and into early Saturday morning.
Eleven people were arrested and several businesses were vandalized in Over-the-Rhine.
A window at Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown was smashed city officials said in a news conference Saturday morning.
Around 1 a.m., the protest seemed to break up but bands of protesters continued roam downtown.
CPD issued the following statement to media outlets at 1:30 a.m.:
"Please understand we are dealing with several groups engaging in violent behavior in the downtown & OTR neighborhoods. Please advise your audiences that they should avoid this area as we attempt to stabilize these disturbances. If people do not have a legitimate reason to be in this area, they should disperse. Thank you for communicating this to your viewers.
“As many of your reporters have reported from the field tonight there have been numerous buildings and businesses that have sustained property damage and likely theft of merchandise. Our primary effort right now is to stabilize this area and seek cooperation and calm from the groups engaging in violent and turbulent behavior. We will provide more details as this evolves related to property damage, thefts, and any arrests that may have occurred. Please encourage your audiences and your reporters to use caution in this area. Stress that we are encouraging protesters to do so peacefully.”
As a result of Friday’s events, Mayor John Cranley set a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for downtown, OTR, the West End, The Banks, and the entire downtown business district
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.