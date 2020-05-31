1 dead, 4 hurt in Crosby Twp crash

CROSBY TWP. (FOX19) - A 47-year-old Cleves man was killed and four people were hurt in a crash in western Hamilton County Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Two vehicles were involved in the 3:45 p.m. accident in the 10000 block of Hamilton Cleves Road, they said.
A northbound, early 90s model Ford crossed the center dividing lines and struck the driver’s side of a southbound 2018 Jeep Cherokee, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
The Jeep rotated off the right side of the road and stopped in a ditch.
The Ford kept going north, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree head-on, killing the driver, sheriff’s officials said. Marcus Bock was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep, Ashley Jones, 28, of Lawrenceburg, Ind., was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by the Crosby Township Fire Department, according to the release.
She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where authorities say she she is listed in good condition.
Her front-seat passenger, 72-year-old Marca Erskin of Cincinnati was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital at Western Ridge, where she also is listed in good condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jones’ husband and infant son were in the backseat, treated at the scene and released, they said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Speed, alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the crash, sheriff’s officials say.
They are not sure yet if Bock wore his seatbelt.
All of the people in the Jeep did, according to the sheriff’s office.
