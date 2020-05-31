Gyms, theaters, bowling alleys opening Monday in Kentucky

Gyms can open on Monday. Fitness Centers have to limit the number of visitors present to a maximum of 33 percent of occupancy, that’s not including employees. Employees need to sanitize commonly touched surfaces. Stationary fitness equipment like ellipticals, weights, and benches have to be spaced six feet apart. Indoor in-person group fitness class also have to be adjusted. There won’t be child services and use of child play-areas until center-based, licensed childcare programs are reopened on June 15th.