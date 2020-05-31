LIST: More Tri-State cities establish curfews in response to protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several municipalities in the Greater Cincinnati region have established curfews in response to protests that have turned from peaceful to violent each other last two days.
The City of Cincinnati first established a curfew Saturday night for neighborhoods in the urban basin, but extended that curfew Sunday to include every neighborhood in the city. It begins at 9 p.m. and will be in effect Monday night as well.
Other curfews in the region include:
Newport: An emergency curfew is imposed on residents, visitors and businesses 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday/Monday. The order does not apply to healthcare providers, pharmacies or residents traveling to or from work within the city limits.
St. Bernard: Mirroring the City of Cincinnati’s curfew, St. Bernard has issued a curfew at 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday/Monday and the same hours Monday/Tuesday.
Elmwood: : Also mirroring the City of Cincinnati’s curfew, Elmwood Place has issued a curfew at 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday/Monday, though there is no indication the curfew will be in place Monday night.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this list as more curfews are established.
