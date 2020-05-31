Just 6 new COVID deaths reported Sunday in Ohio

May 31, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 7:23 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Data released Sunday from Ohio Department of Health shows declining cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to COVID-19.

DOH reported 479 new cases Sunday, just six new deaths, 38 hospitalizations and eight ICU admissions, all numbers below their 21-day reporting averages.

Hospitalizations, one of the key metrics state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine have said they rely on in making policy decisions, continues its downward trend.

[Hospitalization data and case trends are presented at the end of this article.]

Caution is warranted, though.

Going back to the beginning of the pandemic, data released on Sundays routinely suffers from low reporting and should not be taken as a snapshot of the virus generally.

Moreover reported data has an inherent lag, especially newly reported deaths.

Additionally, the state issued the following caveat with Saturday’s data: “Due to technical difficulties, several lab results were not received in time to be counted in the 5/30 2 pm update. These counts will be reported on 5/31.”

It is unknown if Sunday’s data reflects the lag results from Saturday or if Sunday’s results also suffered the technical difficulties mentioned.

Data shows Ohio's coronavirus hospitalizations are declining.
Trend data continues to show the novel coronavirus on the decline in Ohio.
