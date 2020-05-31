Just 6 new COVID deaths reported Sunday in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Data released Sunday from Ohio Department of Health shows declining cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to COVID-19.
DOH reported 479 new cases Sunday, just six new deaths, 38 hospitalizations and eight ICU admissions, all numbers below their 21-day reporting averages.
Hospitalizations, one of the key metrics state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine have said they rely on in making policy decisions, continues its downward trend.
[Hospitalization data and case trends are presented at the end of this article.]
Caution is warranted, though.
Going back to the beginning of the pandemic, data released on Sundays routinely suffers from low reporting and should not be taken as a snapshot of the virus generally.
Moreover reported data has an inherent lag, especially newly reported deaths.
Additionally, the state issued the following caveat with Saturday’s data: “Due to technical difficulties, several lab results were not received in time to be counted in the 5/30 2 pm update. These counts will be reported on 5/31.”
It is unknown if Sunday’s data reflects the lag results from Saturday or if Sunday’s results also suffered the technical difficulties mentioned.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.