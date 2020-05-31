Preliminary damage report from first 2 nights of Cincinnati protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A preliminary city report shows extensive reports of damage to businesses during the first two of three nights of protests this weekend.
City Manager Patrick Duhaney provided the list to council members, and Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman released it to us late Sunday.
A cost estimate for all the damage is not yet available, and this list is constantly being updated with “more to come," he said.
Smitherman vows those responsible for causing damage to the businesses by smashing windows, looting or other destructive acts will be held accountable.
"We have small business owners who have put their blood, sweat and tears into these businesses. We are coming out of a pandemic when their businesses have been closed for a couple of months. It’s a terrible time for hose small business owners, so for someone to rob them now is just a massive blow. These businesses are already teetering on whether they will reopen again.
“We’ve been protective the peaceful protesters and now we are going to protect our businesses in our neighborhoods. It’s one reason why we were so serious tonight about the curfew. We are not going to tolerate this in our city."
Friday night, May 29
Looting/Criminal Damage Locations
- 9 W 6th Street- Wendles
- 138 W Court Street Minges and Son
- 100 E Court St- Kroger Court and Walnut
- 113 E 5th Street- Queen City Wine & Spirits
- 8th/Main- Jewelry Store per caller, police yet to confirm
- 609 Race Street- Metro PCS
- 825 Main Street- Align Furniture
- 4th/Vine- Bang and Olson Store
- 15 W 4th- The McAlpin Apartments
- 914 Race
- 1824 Elm- Artichoke
- 1423 Vine Street- Pitaya
- 1301 Main Street- Cincy Shirts
- 702 Reading Road- PLS Check Cashing Street Robbery
- 2505 Fairview Av- Viv Market
- 2525 Gilbert Av - Hair Design Beauty Supply
- 1027 William H Taft- Dollar General
- 4050 Spring Grove - Bud Herbert Motors broken window, cash register taken by 3 subjs
- 1232 Vine St - Homage OTR
- 1150 Vine - Garage OT
- 601 Main St- Richter and Phillips (police tased suspect)
- 1200 Broadway- Nation Kitchen and Bar
- 306 E 6TH- Proximity Access Parking
- 138 E Court St- Greater Cincinnati Auto
- 212 E Liberty - 2nd Time- Motorcycle Shop
- 214 E Liberty
- 12th/Broadway- Boomtown Nation
- 917 Race - Cappels
- 425 Walnut - Queen City Express
Criminal Damage
- 1000 Broadway- Jack Casino
- 12th/Broadway- US Bank ATM
- 1344 Vine Street- City Bird
- 927 Vine
- 910 Race- Unknown Business
- 120 E 7th - Korporate Kutz
- 819 Main Street- Sophias Restaurant
- 823 Main - Sports Page
- 816 Main
- 804 Main
- 920 Elm - Also Cappels
- 700 Walnut - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
- 632 Race- The Lyric Piano Company
- Vine/Garfield- Garfield Mini Mart
- 704 Race - Butcher and Barrel
- 411 Elm Street- LFP Express
- 2946 Wasson Rd- Natural Life Nutrition
- 3644 Warsaw- Moviestar Wireless
- 604 Race- Dollar General
- 1425 Vine - Bonobos
- 1429 Walnut
- 1331 Walnut- 16 Bit Bar
- 1216 Vine- Sloane Boutique
- 3110 Harrison Av- Western Hills Honda
- 1705 Queen City - Hair Design Beauty Supply
- 1345 Main Street- Motr Pub
- 1123 Sycamore - A&D Garage
- 534 Race St- HD Beauty Supply
- 350 Warner- Ravine St Market
- 4767 Hamilton Ave - UHaul - Window broken out
Saturday night, May 30
- 713 Vine St - Jean Roberts Table
- 28 W Court St - Court St Lobster
- 32 W Court St - Queen City Exchange
- 101 W 5th St - Saks Fifth Avenue
- 39 E Court St - Boost Mobile
- 2140 Reading Rd - Asad Wholesale
- 3110 Harrison Ave - Western Hills Honda
- Police D01 - Window broken out
- 411 Elm St - Window broken
- 1610 Hughes St- Window broken
- John/Hopkins - Outdoor fire
- 2120 Vine/Rising Star Academy - Outdoor fire
- 2510 Ohio/Verizon Store - Window broken
- 4050 Spring Grove/Bud Herbert Motors- Broken into second night in a row
- 2536 Kemper Ln/Boost Mobile - Window broken
- 2724 Short Vine/Puff Smoke Shop - Breaking and entering
- McMillan/Vine- Multiple trash cans set on fire in street
- 231 E University/Highland Coffee Shop- Couch Set on fire near building
- Gilbert/Kenton - Trash can set on fire
- 1911 Race St - Dumpster fire
BREAKING AND ENTERING
- 371 Ludlow - CVS
- 7601 Reading Rd- Roselawn Pharmacy
- 100 Joe Nuxhall Way- Great American Ballpark - Unknown what was damaged/PO entered run
- 3139 Madison Rd - UDF - Windows broken
- 3880 Paxton Ave -McDonald’s - Windows broken
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.