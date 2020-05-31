Single-digit deaths reported Sunday in Indiana for first time since March

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - For the first time since late March, the number of deaths reported for one day did not exceed single digits.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reports Sunday’s number of new deaths from the coronavirus is nine.
The last time Indiana had single-digit deaths for one day was March 27.
ISDH says the state’s overall death toll is now 1,967 Hoosiers.
On Sunday, the state health department reported 397 new cases of the coronavirus.
Indiana’s total number of cases is now 34,574, according to the ISDH.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown of cases, deaths, tests in the FOX19 viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 168 cases, 21 deaths, 1,153 tests
- Fayette County: 77 cases, seven deaths, 772 tests
- Franklin County: 110 cases, eight deaths, 420 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 135 tests
- Ripley County: 109 cases, six deaths, 968 tests
- Switzerland County: 20 cases, zero deaths, 268 tests
- Union County: nine cases, zero deaths, 203 tests
