Mayor says curfew will be extended for Sunday and Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati Mayor says the curfew will be extended for Sunday and Monday.
The curfew will begin at 9 p.m. will be citywide, Cranley said.
The second day of protests over George Floyd’s death started out peaceful Saturday, but turned violent into Sunday morning.
Police say a bullet struck the helmet of an officer.
It happened at McMillan Street and Ohio Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.
Authorities say, this happened as the officer was helping other officers and a SWAT team clear the crowd-who threw trash cans into the street and started fires.
Police do not have a suspect yet.
Some businesses near the University of Cincinnati had smashed windows, including Mr. Tuxedo and Izen’s Drunken Bento. At least two Cincinnati police vehicles were damaged.
“The Cincinnati Police Department, in coordination with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, did a great job yesterday," Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman said early Sunday. “They were very measured and I think all people of Cincinnati continue to owe them a great deal of gratitude and that is in the context of COVID-19.”
Fraternal Order of Police Sgt. Dan Hils said he could not speak on the officer who was struck, but he did comment on the work of the police officers.
“Not only their energy, their ability to just keep running on of what should be an empty tank and how strong they stand. They stood on lines and had to face the fear of potential bad guys in these crowds,” Sgt. Hils said. “That’s the thing, a crowd of mostly peaceful demonstrators can have one, two or a handful of bad guys that can usually become a huge threat for you. So it’s a hard thing to deal with.”
