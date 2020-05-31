WATCH LIVE: Protests continue into the night as citywide curfew now in effect

*WARNING: Live video might contain graphic language at times*
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of protesters organized outside the courthouse as the citywide 9 p.m. curfew went into effect.
Police launched teargas at groups minutes before the curfew went into effect:
Here are the scenes from the protests once the curfew began:
Police arrested two people not even 10 minutes into the curfew:
Those out protesting right now are not part of the events from earlier in the day, according to organizers.
Shortly before 8 p.m., protest’s organizers issued a statement explaining those going past the curfew are not a sanctioned event of their group:
"The organizers have officially called an end to the event and asking people to disperse. Anything that happens beyond this is not at a sanctioned event of our group. We have pulled marshals and medics from the protest, so we are no longer sanctioning any event and doing so is at your own risk.”
Thousands of protesters gathered earlier in the day at Inwood Park before moving throughout the city for several hours.
