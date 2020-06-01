Another Dry Day Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This less humid air mass sticks around through Tuesday, although both Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will reach the mid 80′s.
It will be much warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80′s and more humidity. Our next chance of thunderstorms arrive during the middle of the week.
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued with strong storms possible late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Damaging gusts and heavy downpours are possible with some storms reaching severe limits.
Overall, the trend will be back to warm and humid air as we get into the first week of June. Temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances continue on Friday afternoon then the weekend looks dry and hot.
