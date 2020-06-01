Back to the 80’s on Tuesday, storms late Wednesday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This less humid air mass remains through Tuesday, although both Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures return into the mid 80′s.
Much warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80′s and more humidity. We stay dry until mid-week, with our next chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued with strong storms possible late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Damaging gusts and heavy downpours possible with some storms turning severe possible.
Overall, the trend will be back to warm and humid air as we get into the first week of June. Temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s.
Storm chances continue on Friday afternoon then the weekend looks dry and hot.
