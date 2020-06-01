COVID update for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Data out of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana shows each state continues to battle the novel coronavirus.
In Ohio, 471 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday for a total of 35,984 on 398,066 tests, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
DOH also reports 51 new deaths, up from Sunday’s tally of 6, which puts the state’s total death count of 2,206.
Some 761 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to DOH, the lowest since at least May 15. Hospitalizations continue to decline in Ohio.
The Cincinnati Health Department reports 52 total coronavirus deaths in the city and 31 Cincinnatians currently hospitalized with the virus.
According to Gov. Beshear, Kentucky had 131 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Sunday and 214 new confirmed cases and eight deaths Monday, bringing the state’s total death count to 439 and its total case count to 10,046.
“We continue our efforts to expand testing, ramp up contact tracing and urge the public to practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Commissioner for Public Health Steven Stack, MD, said.
The Northern Kentucky Health Department reports 1,268 total cases in the eight-county region and 67 total deaths, including two newly reported Monday.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports 292 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total case count to 34,830 on 265,896 tests.
Indiana’s total death count stands at 1,976 after nine new deaths confirmed Monday, according to ISDH.
