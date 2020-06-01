1 dead in North College Hill shooting

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead after a shooting in North College Hill, according to the North College Hill Police Department.
Police say the homicide took place in the 7000 block of Clovernook Avenue sometime Monday morning.
They identified the victim as 33-year-old Jamin Posey.
Posey’s mother found him when she arrived home, where Posey had been living under house arrest, police say.
Posey’s mother had to be taken to the hospital for an emotional crisis, according to police.
North College Hill PD is asking anyone with information to call the department at 513.521.7171.
