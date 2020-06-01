2020 Hamilton County Fair canceled

CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The 2020 Hamilton County Community Fair has been canceled, according tom the fair’s association board.
The fair, first held in 2011, was originally scheduled to be held July 8-11 at Stricker’s Grove Amusement Park in Crosby Township.
The cancelation of the fair follows notice that Sricker’s Grove will not be be open for the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
The board says it is exploring options to hold a junior fair exhibition.
“The board is taking every precaution to protect the exhibitors,” a statement reads. "We are developing a plan that will allow us to carry out our mission while offering opportunities to showcase the hard work of the youth exhibitors.
“The decision will be made based on considering the public safety, in coordination with Hamilton County Health Department, while maintaining fiscal responsibility. This is a fluid situation and we will share our plans as they are finalized.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.