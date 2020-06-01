LIVE UPDATES: Police make arrests after gun pointed at security guard with media

WARNING: The video embedded above will be live and may contain graphic language
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Protests over the death of George Floyd continued Monday afternoon in Downtown Cincinnati after three days of the same.
Cincinnati’s curfew begins at 8 p.m. Mayor John Cranley went to extra lengths in his press conference to stress that being out after curfew is “dangerous.”
CPD says four people in a car were arrested around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of Court and Main Streets after one of them pointed a gun at a security guard with a media outlet. Two guns were recovered from their car, police say.
Monday’s protests began at 1 p.m. outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. Protesters then marched to City Hall and CPD’s District 1 headquarters before venturing to Fountain Square shortly after 7 p.m., then back to the courthouse.
At District 1, Chief Eliot Isaac engaged protesters and took a knee as they cheered.
Previously Monday, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil took a knee before protesters outside the Hamilton County Courthouse.
Isaac said Monday 307 people were arrested over the weekend.
Friday and Saturday featured protests that began peacefully and ended in violence, with broken windows, damaged property and looting of business taking place in neighborhoods across urban basin and uptown.
A curfew imposed Saturday throughout Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the West End compelled protesters up toward Clifton and Corryville that night.
Sunday’s curfew turned city-wide, and its protests featured more police arrests and few instances of property damage.
