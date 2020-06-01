Man arrested for fatal stabbing in Monroe

Peyton McFarland was arrested for a fatal stabbing. (Source: Monroe Police Department)
June 1, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 2:45 PM

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was arrested after a fatal stabbing in Monroe on Saturday, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said they responded to the scene on Sands Avenue for a subject that had been stabbed.

The victim, 31-year-old Christopher Hacker was found in front of 152 Sands Avenue.

He was transported to Atrium Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, 20-year-old Peyton McFarland, was taken into custody at the scene.

He was booked into Butler County Jail for murder.

