Man arrested for fatal stabbing in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was arrested after a fatal stabbing in Monroe on Saturday, according to the Monroe Police Department.
Police said they responded to the scene on Sands Avenue for a subject that had been stabbed.
The victim, 31-year-old Christopher Hacker was found in front of 152 Sands Avenue.
He was transported to Atrium Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect, 20-year-old Peyton McFarland, was taken into custody at the scene.
He was booked into Butler County Jail for murder.
